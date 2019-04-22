Hundreds celebrate Easter Sunday with annual egg hunt in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.– Hundreds of kids, hundreds of eggs and pounds of candy was all that was needed for Ashland’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Put on by the Rotary Club of Ashland for its 62nd year, families gathered in Lithia Park to celebrate Easter Sunday with a little fun in the sun.
For all the children, the easter egg hunt provided plenty of entertainment as it was a mad dash to find as many eggs and treats as they could.
The Easter egg hunt also included a visit from the Easter Bunny, who stopped by to take a couple of photos with the little kids.
