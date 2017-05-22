Home
Hundreds come to Rogue Valley for S.O. Swing

Hundreds come to Rogue Valley for S.O. Swing

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Ashland, Ore., — Ballroom dancers were out in full swing this weekend at the Ashland Hills Hotel.

It’s all part of the Southern Oregon Swing Convention.

Over 300 dancers from around the Rogue Valley and even Hawaii came to move their feet to the beats.

From lessons to seminars to shopping, there was something for every dancer and spectator to enjoy.

“It’s very exciting, and there’s lot of fun things to unwrap and enjoy, and gonna be a let down when it’s finally over but then I get to have another one next year!”

This was the first year the convention was held in Ashland, and the biggest year yet.

Even though the fun of this years convention hasn’t stopped yet, Kahn says they’re already preparing for next year.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics