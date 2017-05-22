Hundreds come to Rogue Valley for S.O. Swing

Ashland, Ore., — Ballroom dancers were out in full swing this weekend at the Ashland Hills Hotel.
It’s all part of the Southern Oregon Swing Convention.
Over 300 dancers from around the Rogue Valley and even Hawaii came to move their feet to the beats.
From lessons to seminars to shopping, there was something for every dancer and spectator to enjoy.
“It’s very exciting, and there’s lot of fun things to unwrap and enjoy, and gonna be a let down when it’s finally over but then I get to have another one next year!”
This was the first year the convention was held in Ashland, and the biggest year yet.
Even though the fun of this years convention hasn’t stopped yet, Kahn says they’re already preparing for next year.