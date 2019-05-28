Hundreds gather in Eagle Point to pay tribute to fallen service members

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Red, white, and blue.
Colors symbolic of our nation, our flag, and the ultimate sacrifice thousands of men and women have made to honor and protect it.
“It’s not been an easy road for them to travel, but we thank them for all that they have done,” said Betty Bransford, Jacksonville resident.
On Memorial Day, hundreds gathered at the Eagle Point National Cemetery to pay their respects. From political leaders, families, to those who lay down their lives for their country.
“I just want to pay back. There’s a lot [who] have done more and there’s a lot who didn’t make it back,” said Floyd Mckenney, veteran. “And I was lucky enough to come back.”
The ceremony was surrounded by the graves of more than 17,000 veterans. Each with a story to tell whether of valor, sacrifice, and the pursuit of freedom.
“These men here… what high motive lead them to condense life into an hour and crown that hour into joyfully welcoming death,” said U.S. Representative Greg Walden.
There were moments of laughter and cheer as well as others in silence and in prayer.
It was a ceremony those in attendance say they won’t soon forget.
