Hundreds of illicit marijuana plants confiscated in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Officials in Klamath County are seeking the public’s help in identifying and prosecuting people who are illegally growing marijuana after their latest bust.
On July 31, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Chinquapin Drive. KCSO had received several tips regarding a potential illegal marijuana grow in that area over the past three months.
The investigation revealed that two residents were growing in excess of 330 marijuana plants, significantly more marijuana plants than legally permitted under current Oregon recreational or medicinal marijuana laws. Deputies confiscated more than 300 marijuana plants as well as equipment used to process the plants.
Both of the residents involved were charged with unlawful possession and unlawful manufacture of marijuana.
The KCSO is continuing into the second year of a program focused on identifying and prosecuting illegal marijuana growers in Klamath County, of which KCSO says there are many. KCSO is encouraging community members to contact them with any information regarding large marijuana grows or thefts of water to irrigate those grows. Contact the KCSO at (541) 883-5130.