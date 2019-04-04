Hundreds of OMMP growers out of compliance

PORTLAND, Ore. – A vast majority of cannabis growers who fall under certain Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) rules are currently out of compliance.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 1,618 of 1,903 growers didn’t report their inventory as required by Oregon law. They’re supposed to use the Oregon Medical Marijuana Online System to upload data about their inventory and transfers for the month of February.
“Reporting to OMMOS is crucial in that it requires growers to report cannabis products going into or out of their site, or remaining onsite, which helps to prevent diversion to the black market,” said Megan Lockwood, OMMP manager.
Lockwood pointed out there have been “administrative shortcomings” with the handling of the OMMOS system that need to be addressed, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Warning letters will be sent to growers later this month and a grace period is being allowed before civil penalties are issued.
You can find out more about OMMP rules HERE.