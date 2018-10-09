Hundreds of victims possible in Michigan serial rape case

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WEYI) – Investigators say a Michigan man could be responsible for hundreds of cases of sexual assault.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has confirmed Gilbert Conway, 60, of Flint, has been arraigned on 77 charges in connection with the rape of six women between 2009 and 2018, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and felonies.
An initial police investigation of Conway’s home led to the discovery of over 500 videocassettes containing scenes of rape.
The discovery led Leyton to believe Conway could be responsible for dozens, if not hundreds of victims’ attacks over several years.
The video cassettes are now being converted to DVD. Once that’s complete they’ll be reviewed by Flint police and the FBI.
“We believe he video taped the sex assaults while he commits them. Once we view them, we are going to try and identify additional victims. We’re going to try to reach out to those victims if we can identify them and we’re going to try and take statements from them and see that they were victimized,” said Leyton.
