Hundreds participate in Siskiyou Challenge

Ashland, Ore., — Hundreds of people kicked off their morning at Emigrant Lake for the 7th annual Siskiyou Challenge Race.
The 5 leg relay race starts off with a 2 mile kayak at Emigrant Lake.
From there – bikers take off on a 19 mile ride through Ashland to Lithia Park.
Runners continue the race with a 6k run through the hills.
Legs four and five are another bike ride and another run to finish off, ending the race at ScienceWorks Museum.
“Not being too competitive, and just having a good time. Again I think we’re all just out here to have a good time, so I don’t think there’s any part we won’t enjoy.”said Laura Rutledge.
Rracers could do the challenge solo or up to teams of five.
The race benefits the Rogue Valley Farm to School.
It’s a local non-profit that educates children about the food system through farming and gardening.