Hundreds show up for annual turkey giveaway

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thanksgiving is less than 48 hours away, and thanks to the Salvation Army, some Jackson County families will now have a turkey dinner.
Tuesday, the organization gave out 400 turkeys to those in need at their annual turkey giveaway. Hundreds lined up at the Salvation Army’s thrift store in Medford today.
“It just gives me a warm feeling and I’m very thankful,” said Cyndia Ingrassia.
This year, Ingrassia can’t afford a turkey for thanksgiving. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, she had to stop working.
“And by the time I paid for my bills, I had no money left over for food.”
She’s one of the hundreds who lined up at the Salvation Army thrift store, where 400 turkeys were given to anyone who needed one; No questions asked.
“I don’t like being homeless,” said Bill Simpson. “It’s very trying, very stressful.”
And while different circumstances have brought many here, each has their own story to tell.
“Just Bill’s accident…and just the expenses of having to take care of him,” said Elaine White.
And reason to give thanks.
“I can’t afford a lot for food,” said Ingrassia. “And I just think it’s wonderful that they do something like this.”
The Salvation Army plans to continue holding this giveaway event every year. Half of the turkeys this year were donated from Les Schwab.
