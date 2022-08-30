Hundreds turn out to honor fallen firefighter Logan Taylor at Medford memorial

MEDFORD, Ore.– The memorial for fallen firefighter Logan Taylor happened Monday morning.

He died earlier this month, fighting the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County.

Representatives from national, state and local fire agencies joined the public in honoring him.

Hundreds were there this morning for the fallen firefighter from Talent, as he was honored with a memorial.

Representatives from nearly every fire agency across Jackson and Josephine counties came to Harry and David Field in Medford Monday.

On Thursday, August 18th, 25-year old Talent man Logan Taylor was critically injured by a falling tree.

He was contracted by ODF to help fight the Rum Creek Fire.

Taylor ran his own company, Sasquatch Reforestation.

Taylor’s family prepared the eulogy read during the memorial.

Chaplain Fred Saada read the eulogy, “working in the woods was where he wanted to be. Climbing trees, thinning trees, helping landowners and fighting fires was in his blood.”

Taylor’s family want to make sure his service to his local community is remembered.

“He was the guy that would give the shirt off his back to make a difference in someone else’s life,” Saada said.

Taylor’s family described Logan as a humble and caring person that made friends everywhere he went.

Saada said, “Logan had an uncanny ability to make people feel warm, welcome and included.”

Around 500 people gathered at Harry and David field for Taylor’s Memorial.

Taylor’s fellow fire fighters made up most of the crowd.

For ODF’s Natalie Weber, Taylor’s death has been challenging for the entire fire community,

“It’s a difficult day, not only for ODF but for all firefighters, wildland, structural really just across the valley,” she said.

Weber said the memorial is a reminder of Taylor’s impact on the community.

“We’re really thankful that we could all come together today to really mourn the loss of Logan but also honor his service and ultimate sacrifice,” she said.

The circumstances around Taylor’s death are still under investigation.

ODF said safety remains a top priority as it continues to fight the Rum Creek Fire.