Hunter suffering from hypothermia rescued

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Search and rescue crews saved four people within an 18-hour period in southern Oregon.
On Monday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a lost hunter suffering from hypothermia.
At 11:00 p.m., volunteers hiked Alta Lake Trail in the Seven Lakes Basin to find the 43-year-old man.
Once he was found, search and rescuers made a shelter and built a fire.
They all hiked out together the next morning using an alternate route due to obstacles on the main trail.
JSCO said the volunteers hiked a total of 12 miles round trip through rain and snow.
The operation came after a JSCO deputy and a search and rescue team rescued a couple in their 70s who were lost on the Pacific Crest Trail near Little Hyatt Lake.
They also helped search for a missing man in Gold Hill who was found Tuesday morning.
JSCO wrote the following on a Facebook post about the missions:
Being a SAR volunteer means spending hours – even days – away from home in conditions that are usually less than ideal. We admire the sacrifice they make every day. We also appreciate the flexibility and understanding from families and employers who know the value SAR adds to our community.