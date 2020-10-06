Hurricane Delta now Category 4 storm

(NBC) Hurricane Delta has now elevated to a Category 4 storm.
The fast-moving storm is speeding through the Caribbean with wind speeds of up to 130 miles-per-hour.
The storm is forecasted to make landfall near Cancun, Mexico Wednesday.
Hurricane hunters expect Delta to bring a storm surge of six to nine feet, dropping as much as six inches of rain.
Forecasters predict Delta will hit the Louisiana Gulf Coast this weekend, which has already seen its fair share of storms this hurricane season.
A hurricane warning is now in effect for portions of Mexico including Cozumel as well as a tropical storm warning for portions of the Cayman Islands and Cuba.