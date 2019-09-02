Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida coast

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – In coastal cities and towns up and down the southeast, people are bracing for the blast from Hurricane Dorian.
While the exact path is still unclear, the Category 4 storm’s strength is undeniable. It is one of the most powerful hurricanes on record.
Dorian, while ripping through the Bahamas, has sustained winds of 185 miles per hour with gusts up to 220.
Bahamian Patrice Rolle said, “This is not our first hurricane, this is not our second and this is not our third. We have lived through some hurricanes and we will live through this through God’s grace and mercy.”
Prayers are being shared in Florida as Dorian takes aim at the U.S.
Hurricane watches and warnings now in effect across the Florida peninsula.
The governors of South Carolina and Georgia are now asking at least a million people to evacuate the coastlines starting Monday with Dorian’s forecasted track bringing Category 3 winds and waves later this week.
Acting FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor said, “You need to take action now if you are at risk if you’ve been given mandatory evacuation order you should not try to tough it out, you should get out.”
Calvin Sherrod lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He said, “That’s what I’m worried about… the wind! the wind. That’ll be a changer to me on whether I stay or go somewhere else.”
Along with Dorian’s strength IS its unpredictability that makes it so dangerous.
Coffee shop owner Emma Kirkpatrick explained, “This has probably been the most frustrating storm we’ve ever dealt with, just not knowing what it’s going to do and not knowing where it’s gonna go and when.”
Regardless of when or where Dorian may strike over the next several days, the time to prepare and for many evacuate is now.