Hurricane Dorian doubles in size

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC News) – Florida is bracing for Hurricane Dorian’s arrival as the storm continues to gain strength over the Atlantic.
Dorian’s unpredictable path has all of Florida and parts of the East Coast on high alert.
Forecasters are warning it could be a Category 4 storm with winds over 130 miles an hour before landfall.
The current track shows the entire Florida peninsula in the strike zone, but concern stretches from the Keys through the Carolinas.
Florida’s governor has already declared a state of emergency, and residents aren’t taking chances.
They’re stocking up on water, food and gasoline, heeding the lessons learned when three hurricanes hit Florida over the last three years.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2MJG4lJ