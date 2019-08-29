Hurricane Dorian takes aim

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVJ) – Florida Governor Ron Desantis visited the National Hurricane Center in Miami Thursday as the state prepares for Hurricane Dorian.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say Dorian is maintaining strength as the storm moves away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and could hit the state of Florida as a major, devastating storm.
Desantis spent the morning touring the National Hurricane Center and was briefed on the latest information regarding how the storm is progressing.
“The message I think right now is that all Floridians really need to monitor Hurricane Dorian and make the necessary preparations,” Desantis said. “This is a track that has a significant amount of uncertainty.”
Forecasters say it is still too early to predict what track Dorian will take, but say the entire state of Florida is likely to be impacted by the storm.
Governor Desantis issued a state of emergency Wednesday evening for 26 counties thought to be in the most possible danger, adding during Thursday’s press conference that more counties could be added.