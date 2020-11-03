Hurricane Eta causes flooding in Nicaragua

PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (NBC) – Hurricane Eta is inching toward Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast Tuesday with potentially devastating winds and heavy rains.
The National Hurricane Center calls the storm “extremely dangerous.”
As of 10:00 a.m. EST, Eta was about 30 miles off the coast packing maximum sustained winds of 145 miles-per-hour.
This part of Nicaragua is under a hurricane warning.
Forecasters say it’s approaching at five miles-per-hour with a life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding.
Heavy rains thrown off by the Category Four storm already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America.
The storm was forecast to spend the week meandering over Central America, dumping rain measured in feet, not inches.