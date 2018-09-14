Hurricane Florence makes landfall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NBC News) – Hurricane Florence has made landfall.
The eye of the storm came ashore near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 Friday morning as a Category 1 storm packing 90 mile-per-hour sustained winds.
Forecasters warn the storm will still generate deadly weather over the next two days. Storm surges are expected to peak later Friday, and Florence is expected to make a slow push through the Carolinas, dumping rain that will be measured in feet, not inches, in many areas.
More than 370,000 people are currently without power.
