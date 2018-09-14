Home
Hurricane Florence reportedly kills at least 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. – At least three people were killed as Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday.

NBC News report a mother and child died when a tree fell on them in Wilmington, North Carolina. Another woman reportedly died in Pender County after suffering from a “medical condition.”

The powerful storm hit the coast at about 7:15 a.m. on September 14, bringing floods and high winds with it.

Wind gusts at Wilmington International Airport reached 105 miles-per-hour, the highest gust recorded during a hurricane since 1985. Florence, now a Category 1 storm, continues to carry maximum wind speeds of 80 miles-per-hour.

Officials are most concerned with extensive flooding, with forecasters warning of “catastrophic” flooding due to the slow movement of the storm over land combined with heavy rainfall.

