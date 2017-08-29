Hurricane Harvey relief donations accepted at Safeway, Albertsons

Portland, Ore. – If you’re looking to help with the Hurricane Harvey disaster relief effort, the Safeway Foundation just made it a lot easier.
Starting Tuesday, all Safeway and Albertsons locations in Oregon and southwest Washington will accept donations at any check stand.
“People in the hardest-hit areas of Texas are in desperate need of clean water, safe shelter and the basic necessities of life. It is crucial that we step in to help provide for their needs,” said Albertsons Portland Division President Greg McNiff. “The need is staggering, but can be met if everyone gets involved.”
Funds donated by customers will go directly to respected disaster relief organizations on the ground in Texas, according to Safeway representatives.
You can learn more about the Safeway Foundation at their website, http://www.safewayfoundation.org