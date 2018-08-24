Hurricane Lane triggers Hawaii flooding

HONOLULU, Hi. (NBC News) – Hurricane Lane weakened to a Category 2 storm Friday as it churned off the Hawaiian islands.
The hurricane is already dumping torrential rains on Hilo and the Big Island.
“We are extremely concerned about potentials for inland flooding, landslides occurring and damage to the transportation and communication infrastructure,” FEMA Administrator Brock Long said.
Catastrophic flooding has washed away roads and swallowed entire communities.
“This is going to be a marathon based event. Bottom line is we are going to see torrential rains occur for the next 48 to 72 hours,” Long warned.
Lane is the strongest hurricane ever to track within 300 miles of the islands according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The storm may not make landfall, but it is still expected to brush close enough to cause serious problems.
