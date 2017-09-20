Hurricane Maria takes aim

(NBC News) – Hurricanes Jose and Maria continue to churn in the Atlantic, threatening millions from the East Coast of the United States to the Caribbean.
Maria, an extremely powerful Category 5 storm, is taking aim at the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
“The devastation it will cause might be unprecedented,” Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello warned Tuesday.
Evidence of that is the destruction the storm has already left behind in Guadeloupe and Dominica.
Forecasters say it’s still too early to know if maria will hit the U.S. mainland.
Jose, meanwhile, is not expected to make landfall but will deliver strong winds, driving rains and a heavy surf for the next few days from the Carolinas through New England.
