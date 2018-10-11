Hurricane Michael leaves “utter devastation” behind

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (NBC News) – Nature’s fury is on full display after the most powerful hurricane ever to reach Florida’s Panhandle crashed ashore Wednesday.
“This hurricane was an absolute monster and the damage left in its wake is yet to be fully understood,” Governor Rick Scott said Thursday.
Hurricane Michael hit as a fierce Category 4 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 155-miles per hour.
“It was horrible. I’ve been through storms before, this was the strongest, harshest I’ve ever seen,” said Margie Duncan.
The damage is still being assessed in some of the hardest hit areas, but officials are already saying it will be weeks before power is restored.
Much of the small coastal village of Mexico Beach is in ruins, with homes shredded and debris thrown for miles.
