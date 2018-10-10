Hurricane Michael moves closer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (NBC News) – Hurricane Michael’s winds and waves intensified overnight.
The storm is now a powerful Category 4 hurricane, packing sustained winds of 145 miles per hour as It moves closer to the Florida Gulf Coast.
“Hurricane Michael is a monstrous storm and the forecast gets, keeps getting more dangerous. We are now just hours away from seeing impacts,” Governor Rick Scott warned early Wednesday.
Those impacts include driving rains, with some areas experiencing ten to 12 inches and a storm surge of eight to 12 feet.
Officials say the time for boarding up, packing up and pulling out is over now and that residents should shelter in place until the storm passes.
