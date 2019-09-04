Hurricane-proof parking?

(NBC) – A Florida couple took an unorthodox measure to protect their car from Hurricane Dorian.
Jessica Eldridge and her husband, Patrick Eldridge, were afraid their smart car might be blown away by Hurricane Dorian. So they came up with the idea of parking the car in their Jacksonville home’s kitchen.
The car seemed to have fit perfectly through the kitchen doors, right next to the kitchen counter.
Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 2 storm located some 230 from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with sustained winds of 105 miles-per-hour.