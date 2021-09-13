Hurricane watch issued for Texas coast as Tropical Storm Nicholas nears

The National Hurricane Center warns the system will trigger “considerable flash and urban flooding” and could reach hurricane status before landfall as concern is growing along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “In preparation for this storm all of our departments have been activated.”
Tropical Storm Nicholas is ambling along the shoreline with the potential, forecasters warn, of intensifying before landfall.
Sandbags and barricades are in place and emergency teams are staging across the potential strike zone.
Galveston County Communications Director Galveston County Zach Davidson said, “We’re going to place some high water assets in the Santa Fe area, Texas task force one from the state is going to be down in Galveston. We’re also placing our Texastar units our sheriff office out in the Bay Shore area which saw some flooding last June,”
Latanya McPherson and her two-year-old daughter rushed to the Houston area from their home in Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Ida. Now they’re evacuating again. She said, “Right now we’re getting ready to go back and pack up and head to Louisiana.”
Forecasters warn the system could dump 20 inches of rain in some of the hardest-hit areas over the next several days.