I-5 closed once again in northern California

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – The Delta Fire is once again forcing the closure of a part of Interstate 5 in Shasta County, California.
At about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Caltrans announced that a “flare-up” of the fire prompted the complete closure of a stretch of I-5 between the community of Mount Shasta and Lakehead. According to Caltrans, the highway was closed northbound at Fawndale and southbound at Mott Road.
Travelers are advised to avoid the area. There was no estimated time of opening.
As of the morning of September 13, the Delta Fire covered 58,427 acres at 17% containment. 17 structures have been destroyed.
For a complete list of closures, evacuations and shelters, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/6191/47821/