I-5 closes between Ashland and Yreka due to wildfire

HORNBROOK, Ore. – A wildfire burning near the community of Hornbrook, California prompted the closure of Interstate 5 between Ashland and Yreka.
According to CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit, the Klamathon Fire started on the afternoon of July 5 two miles southeast of Hornbrook. As of 4:38 p.m., an evacuation order was in effect for all Hornbook residents. The fire was estimated to be approximately 500 acres and was 0% contained.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department said an evacuation shelter has been established at Jackson Street School in Yreka. Large animals may be transported to the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds.
According to Caltrans, “I-5 is closed NB at North Yreka (Siskiyou CO) and SB at Ashland, Oregon, due to a fire, motorists are advised to use an alternate route.”
The Klamathon Fire comes just days after a Red Flag Warning was issued for the area due to strong, gusty winds and low humidity.
