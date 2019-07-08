I-5 construction from Ashland to the California border

ASHLAND, Ore. – Starting Monday July 8th the Oregon Department of Transportation will begin work on the north and southbound lanes of I-5 from milepost 11.4 to the border.
The project will repair and replace damaged concrete and grind rutted travel lanes.
The first phase will wrap up in October, with the entire project finishing up in three years.
Crews will work on milepost 9 to 11.4 SB during the first phase.
ODOT said drivers should expect slow moving traffic and possibly back-ups, especially southbound on the Siskiyou Summit.
The work zone speed limit will be posted at 40 MPH and enforced by Oregon State Police.
The SB on-ramp at exit 11 will be closed during the first phase.
Exit 6 bridge decks will be replaced during the second and third phase of the project.
The entire project will cost around $26 million.
