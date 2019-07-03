I-5 construction set to begin between Ashland, Siskiyou Summit

ASHLAND, Ore. – Construction work on Interstate 5 south of Ashland is set to begin next week.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said repair work on sections of roadway between the California border and I-5 Exit 11 will commence on July 8, 2019.
The work will require ODOT to reduce traffic in some sections of I-5 to a single lane. Travelers should expect delays and congestion in the 40 mph work zones.
ODOT Project Manager Chris Hunter said, “Interstate traffic will need to be slowed, especially those trucks coming down the grade at the crossover. At the same time, a single lane of traffic for trucks going up the grade will mean back-ups.”
The southbound on-ramp from Exit 11 will be closed during construction, ODOT said.
“This repair on the Siskiyous has been high on our list,” said ODOT District Manager Jerry Marmon. “To do the scale and scope of this project will mean a better and safer interstate.”
The $25.7 million project could take up to three years with construction occurring between each spring and early fall.