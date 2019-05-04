I-5 high-speed chase suspect in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — A woman who led police on a high-speed car chase across six southern Oregon cities on Thursday morning faced a judge.
Police say the woman, Jenny Liu, flew by other cars on I-5 hitting over 100 miles per hour in a stolen vehicle.
Oregon State troopers in Grants Pass started the chase, then multiple other agencies had to step in.
Medford Police tried to use spike strips to slow her car but were unsuccessful.
Finally, the Phoenix Police Department and Oregon State Police were able to get the car spiked and off to the side of the interstate.
In court, Liu faced a number of charges including reckless driving and endangerment. She eventually requested the help of an attorney.
Her bail is currently set at $25,000.
