I-5 in Canyonville still impacted by Milepost 98 Fire

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Drivers headed south on I-5 in Canyonville should expect delays.

The southbound side of the freeway is still limited to one lane of traffic between mile markers 97 and 98 since the Milepost 98 Fire sparked Thursday evening.

According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), crews found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames that had spread to nearby vegetation.

As of Friday morning, the fire had burned through an estimated 120 acres, which includes a 20-acre spot fire that sparked southwest of the primary fire. The DFPA says the smoke inversion prevented aircraft from surveying the area Friday morning.

Thursday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation notices including a Level 3 – Go Now for all homes in the 100 to 7000 blocks of Ritchie Road. As well as a Level 2 – Be Set for all homes in the 100 to 950 blocks of Canyon Creek Road.

More evacuation information can be found on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website.