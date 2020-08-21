I-5 shooting suspect arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect connected to a string of shootings on Interstate 5 is now behind bars.
Oregon State Police said on the evening of August 19, a woman driving northbound on I-5 was struck by a bullet near milepost 37 between Central Point and Gold Hill.
The woman was hospitalized and later released, according to investigators.
Police believe the shooting is linked to previous shootings along I-5 dating back to late May in Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas Counties. Nobody was injured in those incidents but numerous vehicles were damaged.
On August 20, OSP arrested 49-year-old Kenneth Alan Ayers from Roseburg in connection with the I-5 shootings. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges including attempted murder, assault, and 13 counts of reckless endangering.
OSP said more information about the case will be presented during a press conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21.