I-5 southbound closed at Exit 14

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 was halted Wednesday due to weather conditions south of the Oregon-California border.
Just after noon on January 27, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Caltrans requested that southbound traffic on I-5 be turned around and not allowed over the border due to weather conditions around Weed and Mt. Shasta. ODOT subsequently stopped all southbound traffic at Exit 14.
In California, southbound I-5 was closed about four miles south of Yreka. Southbound vehicles are also being turned around at Edgewood in order to prevent traffic from entering the Mt. Shasta area.
ODOT has no estimation as to when the closures will end.
For updates, visit Oregon’s TripCheck or California’s QuickMap.