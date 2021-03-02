I-5 UPS shooter sentenced to 20 years in prison

MEDFORD, Ore. – The man who pleaded guilty to shooting at vehicles on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon will spend the next two decades behind bars.
OSP arrested Roseburg man Kenneth Ayers in August 2020 and said Ayers shot at vehicles while on his route, driving a UPS tractor-trailer, between Jackson and Douglas Counties.
The case baffled police in several counties for months, as the shootings stretched 33 miles on both sides of I-5.
Police said many drivers didn’t realize their car had been shot for days.
One woman was wounded and survived.
Last month, Ayers pleaded guilty to numerous charges including attempted murder and reckless endangering.
On March 2, 2021, Ayers was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
During his sentencing hearing, Ayers declined to make a statement.