I-84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to ice storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The Oregon Department of Transportation shut down I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River on Thursday night, citing icy conditions through the Columbia River Gorge as the anticipated winter storm moved in. The freeway remained closed as of Friday morning.

The Gorge saw some of the most dramatic impacts of the storm first, with ODOT saying Thursday that because ice and high winds were making driving conditions unsafe through the area, I-84 would remain closed from exits 18 to 64 until conditions improve.

“U.S. 26 over Mount Hood and many other roads over the Cascades are not safe alternate routes between eastern and western Oregon during this wide-ranging storm,” the agency said. “Many roads are icy, snowy, experiencing high winds and may see downed trees or power lines in the days to come.”

The agency advised drivers to stay off the roads altogether until warmer temperatures arrive.

The streets stayed relatively clear in the Portland metro area Thursday afternoon thanks to dry conditions, although the high winds did cause some incidents including a downed tree that closed a block of Northeast 22nd Avenue for a couple hours and another that broke three power poles and closed part of Southwest Walker Road.

Roads throughout the Willamette Valley quickly became slick and icy as precipitation moved in Thursday evening, though KGW reporters in the field noted that few people seemed to be out on the roads.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said it planned to use gravel and liquid de-icer on the roads, plus salt in some areas. The Oregon Department of Transportation said salt in spots on major highways is an option, along with sand and de-icer.

Drivers who absolutely have to go out are urged to be prepared with chains and emergency supplies. However, officials at both agencies stressed that the best approach is for drivers to stay off the roads altogether as the ice moves in.

“Freezing rain is just another ballgame,” said PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera. “Freezing rain can take a street that we’ve plowed and make it all of a sudden icy and impassable.”

“Even if people are chained up and even if people think they’re great drivers, ice will defeat you,” said ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton.

Officials at TriMet said the agency plans to run MAX trains overnight to keep lines clear of ice, and use ice cutters when needed. Buses will have chains, but riders should still expect disruptions and delays.

On Thursday evening, Portland police responded to a fatal crash near Northwest 22nd Avenue and West Burnside Street just a flew blocks from Providence Park. The agency said that a pedestrian was killed, and officers had closed down West Burnside between 20th Place and 23rd Ave until further notice.