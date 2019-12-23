Idaho police search for 2 missing siblings

Tammy Daybell’s final resting place was supposed to be in Springville, Utah, miles away from Idaho where she lived with her husband, Chad Daybell.
When she died at the age of 49, doctors said it was from natural causes. But now, investigators have exhumed her body and consider her death suspicious.
Now chad is also away from home. He remarried quickly and his new bride, Lori Vallow, is another recent widow. Her husband was shot and killed by her brother last July in Arizona, he says in self-defense. But now, the brother is also dead.
The newlyweds are missing and her children, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September.
“We haven’t been able to make contact with them for the last couple of weeks,” Rexburg City Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said. “We’ve gotten pretty much the run around from them. I’m not for sure about the last time anybody has seen Chad or Lori. I do know through the information we are receiving, it sounds like the last time anybody had seen the kids were somewhere on the 23rd or 24th of September.”
Police in Rexburg, Idaho say while different agencies investigate the death of each spouse, their main concern is the children and finding the runaway couple who lied to officers about the kids’ location for months.
Chief Hagan said, “We would even be good with a Facetime video of the children to make us feel better that they are safe.”
Investigators say they do not know if the kids or the family are in Arizona, Utah, Idaho, or another state.
They are asking people with any information to contact the Rexburg Police Department.