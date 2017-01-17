Elusive Idaho wolverine caught on camera

IDFG said wolverines are hardy and solitary animals that are rarely encountered by humans. As part of a four-state project with Wyoming, Montana and Washington, Idaho biologists are gathering data to predict the likelihood that wolverines inhabit certain areas.
Biologists identified suitable habitats, then placed cameras, bait, and wire brushes designed to catch hair samples in random areas in the habitats.
Through the research, biologists will generate a “probability of occupancy map” that predicts the chances of wolverines living in a certain area.
A camera captured one wolverine 12 miles northeast of McCall, Idaho. IDFG wrote, “Through digital images, the scene showed that the silent, seemingly lifeless forest was actually a hub of activity for these specialized predators. “
Biologist said if the wolverine was male, it is likely the only one in the area. Males can claim up to 500 square miles of territory, and they have an uncanny knack for securing it from other males.