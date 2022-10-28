Identity of Medford standoff suspect released by police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police released the name of the suspect who was involved in a Medford standoff Thursday.

The Medford Police Department released the following press release Friday:

The suspect in Thursday’s armed barricade incident has been identified as 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger.

Tiger is currently being lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the following charges:

Elude- in vehicle

Elude – on foot

Recklessly Endangering

Reckless Driving

Hit & Run

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful use of a Weapon

Criminal Mischief I

Warrant

On Thursday, October 27 at 7:20 AM, officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Jackson Street. The suspect was reported to be armed with a handgun.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop in the parking lot of Walgreen’s on West Main Street. Tiger provided false information to the officers and as the second officer arrived on scene, he rammed a patrol car and fled in the vehicle.

Tiger crashed the vehicle at the intersection of North Ross Lane and Rossanley Drive and fled on foot into the industrial complex near Lars Way and Brian Way.

Multiple witnesses in the complex saw Tiger enter a warehouse building through the front door. MPD units quickly contained the scene by establishing a perimeter around the building Tiger entered and verified that there were no employees in the building.

It was determined Tiger had multiple outstanding felony warrants – including a parole violation out of Ohio and a weapons offense in California. Due to this information and the report that he was armed, MPD SWAT was deployed. In addition, the Drone Team, K-9’s, and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the SWAT Team entered the warehouse lobby and immediately came into contact with Tiger, at which time he fired one round and retreated deeper into the warehouse. No injuries were sustained during this time. The SWAT Team exited the warehouse. While SWAT was assessing the perimeter, Tiger opened a side door and fired more shots before retreating back into the warehouse.

Crisis Negotiators made contact with Tiger in an attempt to safely resolve this incident. All measures were taken to ensure the safety of the public, all officers on scene and Tiger.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tiger surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

MPD was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and the Central Point Police Department.

We’d like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience during this incident.

Media release updated October 28, 2022 – 10:30 a.m.