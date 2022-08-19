Identity of pedestrian who died in Klamath Falls released

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Investigators have released the name of a pedestrian who died in a crash in Klamath Falls this past weekend.

Oregon State Police said at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, a man walked into the roadway in the area of South 6th Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. He reportedly stopped in the middle of the westbound lane and was hit by a Toyota pickup truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld until family members could be notified. On August 19, police identified him as 66-year-old Ronald Symonds of Klamath Falls.

The driver of the pickup truck cooperated with investigators, OSP said.

