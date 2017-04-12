Identity of victim killed in Medford shooting released

Medford police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
25-year-old Jordan Scott Andres was shot once in the chest while in the parking lot outside Brentwood Apartments near Table Rock Road in Medford.
Andres reportedly stumbled over to a stairwell where he died.
Police believe the suspect or suspects were in a dispute with the Andre which led to the shooting.
Police are interviewing witnesses and checking the apartment’s surveillance footage.
They are also looking into a dark colored sedan that was leaving the scene shortly after the incident.
Police said the victim was not a resident at the apartment and was staying there temporarily–he was also identified by officers as a “transient.”
The victim has had prior engagement with law enforcement, according to police.