IED found in Talent home, police say

TALENT, Ore. – A Talent neighborhood was put on high alert after police found an improvised explosive device inside a home they were searching.
Talent police say they were assisting Jackson County Probation officers in searching a home along South First Street Thursday afternoon.
During that search, the homeowner, who was not the subject of the search, told officers an unknown suspect left an IED inside the home the night before.
Talent police had residents evacuate the property and the Oregon State Police bomb squad was called to remove the device.
Friday morning police said they are still investigating and believe it’s an isolated incident.