IHOP is preparing to open in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – IHOP is opening it’s new Medford location on September 24th.

Right now, the restaurant is looking to hire for all positions.

NBC5 News reached out to the general manager to see exactly how many workers they are hiring, and we have not heard back.

Training for workers starts September 13th.

