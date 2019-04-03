IKEA starts furniture rental program

LEIDEN, Netherlands (NBC) – IKEA is trying out rental furniture in an attempt to tap into a growing market for more sustainable products.
The company says the plan is to develop subscription-based leasing offers to encourage products to be reused as many times as possible before being recycled.
It will test out furniture leasing in 30 markets. It has already been running in five countries.
Ikea calls its western Germany location the first “sustainable store.”
The furniture giant says the idea is to respond to customers who have different or temporary lifestyles today.
IKEA’s business model has come under pressure from the rise of online retail.
Its rental furniture would also likely require some assembly, which shoppers are already reluctant about.