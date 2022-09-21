Illegal marijuana grow busted northeast of Grants Pass

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Thousands of illegal marijuana plants were found during a recent drug bust in Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said on Thursday, September 15, troopers joined the Rogue Valley’s Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team to serve a search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Road northeast of Grants Pass.

On the property, 32 greenhouses that contained 6,848 illegal marijuana plants were found along with several hundred pounds of hanging marijuana that had recently been harvested. In addition, two handguns and a double-barreled shotgun were found.

OSP said at least two workers fled the property. One person was detained, interviewed, and released.

The property was found with multiple county code violations which could result in the property’s closure and possible civil forfeiture.

No further information was provided about the ongoing investigation.