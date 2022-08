JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Several illegal marijuana teams joined forces to serve a search warrant in Josephine County.

Police said they found approximately 10,000 marijuana plants and 2,500 pounds of processed marijuana at Surrey Drive near Grants Pass.

The team said they found multiple electrical, water, and solid waste code violations.

Police said that when they arrived, multiple workers fled into the woods.

The primary suspect wasn’t found during the search.