Illinois joins 10 other states in legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CNN) – Legal marijuana goes on sale Wednesday in Illinois.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in eleven states for adults over the age of 21 and legal for medical use in 33 states.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a legal marijuana bill into law in June that allows adults to purchase and possess 30 grams of cannabis, five grams of cannabis concentrate, and cannabis-infused products containing no more than 500 milligrams of THC.
Nonresidents will be able to purchase half of each of those amounts.
The law also pardons individuals with nonviolent convictions for amounts of cannabis up to 30 grams.
State attorneys or individuals can petition a court to vacate convictions for possession up to 500 grams.
In all, around 707,000 cannabis-related records will be eligible for expungement.