Illinois man dies in skiing accident on Mt. Hood

On Jan. 30 shortly after lifts opened at 9 a.m., Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol responded to a report of a ski accident on Four Bowl, which is an advanced trail. Mt. Hood Meadows spokesperson Dave Tragethon said while the accident is still under investigation, it’s believed that Snell lost control on Ridge Run, went off the trail and slid down the Four Bowl trail. Tragethon said emergency crews were unable to revive Snell at the scene and while he was being transported to a clinic where he died.