Illinois marijuana bill signed

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) – Illinois is now the 11th state to legalize small amounts of marijuana for recreational use.
The state’s new governor, J.P Pritzker, delivered on a top campaign promise Tuesday and signed the legislation surrounded by supporters.
Under the new law, adults can buy and possess up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use.
Patients in a medical marijuana program will be able to keep five privately home-grown plants for personal use.
It also means nearly 800,000 people with criminal records for buying or possessing small amounts of marijuana may have their records cleared.
The new law takes effect January 1st, 2020.