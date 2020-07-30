Home
Illinois River Road sees overcrowding, forest service issues warning

ILLINOIS RIVER, Ore.– The summer heat is picking up and many people are heading to local waters to cool off. However, near the Illinois River, one area is getting dangerously overcrowded.

On a social media post put up on Wednesday, the U.S. Rogue-River Siskiyou National Forest Service posted several photos of cars parked illegally and in a dangerous area along the Illinois River Road corridor.

Many of the cars parked within the white lines which forest service says is prohibited in that area. The concern is with so many cars parked close together it creates a dangerous situation for anyone attempting to leave or receive emergency help.

This has been becoming a common occurrence according to the forest service as the Illinois River has continued to grow in popularity.

Law enforcement is patrolling the area and any cars parked illegally could face fines or penalties. The forest service is asking that if you come across a crowded section of the road consider turning around and finding a different place to recreate.

 

