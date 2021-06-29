Illinois Valley illegal marijuana operation busted

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Over 80,000 illegal marijuana plants were found during a raid in rural Josephine County.
Last week, members from numerous law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana grow operation in the 1500 block of Thompson Creek Road about 12 miles southeast of Selma.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said during the search, 86,528 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. A firearm, water pumps, and generators were seized as evidence.
Twelve people were detained for officer safety but no arrests were made by the time investigators went public about the raid.
The case remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.