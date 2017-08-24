Josephine County, Ore.- The Josephine County Board of Commissioners has entered into a contract to sell the Josephine County building in Cave Junction to the Illinois Valley Senior Center.
The building is located at 102 N. Redwood Highway. It was purchased by the county in 1965 and is just over 6,275 square feet.
According to the county, the Illinois Valley Senior Center has been a “long time positive community partner.” The organization has agreed to pay $340,000 cash in exchange for the full title to the property. The county says the new owner plans to accommodate the existing tenants, which include Illinois Valley Soil and Water, Illinois Valley Baptist Church, Food and Friends and Josephine County Public Health.
Josephine County’s Board of County Commissioners plans to put the money from the sale back into the Illinois Valley community. Two priorities are the Illinois Valley Airport Employment Property at the industrial park and improving internet service and emergency communications in the area.